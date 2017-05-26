Top 5 misconceptions of IoT network and device security

Why would I care about the type of device that connects to the network? Someone has already approved it!

IoT devices seem to get all-access passes to corporate networks due to the assumption that they can bring no harm to your network.

FACT: What users fail to comprehend is that IoT devices are possibly the weakest point in the corporate network. When an IP connects to an internet forum that’s OK, but when that IP is an IP security camera, it probably means that, that IP security camera is compromised.