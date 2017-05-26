Top 5 misconceptions of IoT network and device security

Another common misconception is that if a device is working on default configuration, then that is enough. For example, setting up an IP camera on the network without first changing the default password.
FACT: This default configuration poses a significant threat by exposing the device to attacks from other unsecured devices. Failing to change the default settings on an IoT device can allow a hacker to remotely execute malicious code, spy on users, break devices, or recruit them into a DDoS botnet through a known backdoor. Most users do not bother to change factory default usernames and passwords, making the hackers’ lives much easier.