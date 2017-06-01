Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
$10 off TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender Powerline Edition - Deal Alert

range extender
Credit: Amazon

The AC1200 is a wifi range extender that transmits its signal through your home wiring via your wall outlets, so walls and floors won't slow it down. Game online and watch HD movies in any room. The powerline adapter is simple to use -- it sets up in minutes, plugs into any power outlet, works with all routers, and up to 16 can be added to the same network, making it easy to expand your Wi-Fi across your home. Right now the price on this highly rated wifi extender will be reduced $10 to $99.99 in your shopping cart when you "clip" a special coupon.  See this deal now on Amazon.

  TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender AV1200 Powerline Edition with Outlet Pass-Through (TL-WPA8630P KIT)

