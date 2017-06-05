Hackers leak 8 unaired episodes of ABC's Steve Harvey’s Funderdome TV series

They’re back…

The Dark Overlord, the hacking group which released 10 of 13 new Orange Is the New Black episodes in late April after Netflix refused to pay a ransom, has now leaked nearly the entire first season of ABC’s upcoming Steve Harvey’s Funderdome.

Back in April, TDO warned ABC, National Geographic, Fox and IFC that the group wasn’t playing games anymore. Then on June 2, TDO tweeted, “American Broadcasting Company may be up next, ladies and gentlemen.”

Two days later, on June 4, TDO announced its target was indeed ABC as it leaked the first eight episodes of ABC’s upcoming TV series Steve Harvey’s Funderdome. The series reportedly has 13 episodes. TDO tweeted a link to Pastein; that post reads:

Hello, this is thedarkoverlord (@tdohack3r) here to deliver a message. Time to play another round. We're following through on our threats as we always do. We firmly believe that honesty and determination are the two most important factors of any business. If you prefer your meat bloody, we're serving it bloody as can be: We're bringing another piece from from the world of unaired mainstream media content: ABC's "Steve Harvey's Funderdome". Below you will find links to download the new content: ABC's "Steve Harvey's Funderdome": https://thepiratebay.org/torrent/17860872/ Your friends,

The announcement tweet was followed by another with included a link to the torrent on Pirate Bay.

Unlike the numerous leeches who sucked onto season 5 of Netflix’s series after it was leaked, there was reportedly not a lot of people trying to download ABC’s new TV series which is set to air on June 11. It’s worth noting that the torrent has reportedly been taken down.

According to Disney-owned ABC, Steve Harvey’s Funderdome “is a seed-funding competition reality series where two budding entrepreneurs go head-to-head to win over a live studio audience to fund their ideas, products or companies. In each of the 13 episodes, the audience will represent the ‘customer’ and, as the customer is always right, they will be voting to determine the winner.”

Back when ABC was looking for people to participate in the show, it said, “You could win anywhere from $10,000 - $100,000, all you have to do is win over the live studio audience and convince them that you deserve to be funded.”

Presumably, ABC, like Netflix, refused to bow to and pay TDO’s extortion. The hacking group previously told Torrent Freak that it obtained the Netflix content by breaking into the network of audio post-production firm Larson Studios.

TDO also previously told DataBreaches that is managed to gain access to a total of 37 film, TV movie and TV series titles:

Bill Nye Saves The World – TV Series Above Suspicion – Film Breakthrough – TV Series A Midsummers Nightmare – TV Movie Brockmire – TV Series Handsome – Film Bunkd – TV Series Hum – Short Celebrity Apprentice – TV Series Jason Alexander Project – TV Series Food Fact or Fiction – TV Series Liza Koshy Special – YoutubeRed Hopefuls – TV Series Lucha Underground – TV Series Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia – TV Series Lucky Roll – TV Series Making History – TV Series NCIS Los Angeles – TV Series Man Seeking Woman – TV Series New Girl – TV Series Max and Shred – TV Series Portlandia – TV Series Mega Park – TV Series Rebel In The Rye – Film Orange Is The New Black – TV Series Steve Harvey’s Funderdome – TV Series Story of God with Morgan Freeman – TV Series Superhuman – TV Series The Arrangement – TV Series The Catch – TV Series The Middle – TV Series The Stanley Dynamic – TV Series The Thundermans – TV Series Win It All – Film Undeniable with Joe Buck – TV Series XXX Return of Xander Cage – Film X Company – TV Series