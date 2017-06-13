Hitachi wants to IoT-enable cities

Hitachi is an interesting organization. A huge conglomerate with total revenues of over $80 billion per annum, it employs over 300,000 people worldwide and has an incredibly broad range of contributing businesses in the power, industrial, urban development and healthcare spaces to name just a few.

One of the businesses within the Hitachi Group is the Hitachi Insight Group (HIG), an organization focused on digital solutions within the broader Internet of Things (IoT) space. HIG offers the Lumada IoT platform, a solution that serves both public and private sector customers across three distinct categories: IoT, Energy IoT and Smart City.

It is this last category, Smart City, that is seeing some news today. HIG is introducing Hitachi City Intelligence, a platform pitched as an end-to-end IoT solution for smarter and safer cities. The offering combines both software and hardware assets and aims to increase operational intelligence across hyper complex city situations. The offering has three distinct parts to it:

Hitachi Visualization Suite (HVS) 5.0

Hitachi’s flagship software integrates multiple data sources on an interactive map-based user interface that is deisgned to offer city planners and operational staff greater situational awareness.

Specific new capabilities that Hitachi is rolling out in this release include a new API and software development kit (SDK) aimed at allowing third-party channel and technology partners to create their own solutions and integrate them into Hitachi Smart City. It also includes asset and event management to build workflows for moving or stationary assets and events.

Finally, in an effort to reduce the on-ramp to smart city applications, the new release includes a simplified configuration, leveraging automated workflow creation.

Hitachi Digital Evidence Management (DEM)

This is the offering that aims to reduce some of the noise that is traditionally created by early smart city forays. The volume and variety of evidence in digital format is exploding today, creating a real burden for cities looking to control and manage that data. Hitachi DEM aims to reduce these challenges with file-type, agnostic digital evidence storage and management that’s attached to case numbers with role-based access and read/write permissions.

Hitachi Smart Camera 200

The hardware offering of the announcement, the Hitachi Smart Camera 200 is a turnkey security camera and video intelligence sensor that provides compute and storage capabilities at the network edge.

Hitachi Smart Camera connects to any cellular or Wi-Fi network and is interoperable with most industry video management systems (VMS), which can be pre-loaded onboard. It also offers integration with HVS for instant GPS-based location mapping, intrusion alerts and streaming video insights. Hitachi Smart Camera supports up to 1TB of onboard storage and is ideal for parking lots, franchises, parks and other distributed areas that don't have direct cable or secure Wi-Fi access.

Hitachi points out the value that an all-encompassing smart city package can bring, compared to having multiple composite parts:

“A city can only be as smart as the sum of its parts. Hitachi’s approach to building smart cities remains focused on addressing the industry-specific challenges of our customers with connected intelligence from IoT. Our customers are innovating with Hitachi’s digital solutions and gaining the operational, business and security intelligence that is foundational to powering a smarter city ecosystem,” said Mark Jules, vice president of smart city and public safety solutions at HIG. “We’re proud of the advancements unveiled today in our new Hitachi City Intelligence portfolio, which are helping organizations around the world to increase operational efficiencies and security to provide better, safer experiences for their constituents, customers and employees.”

My POV

Actually delivering upon the long alluded-to promise of the smart city is an incredibly complex task. Cities have a multitude of different systems, break points and critical needs, and it could, therefore, be argued that the best-placed vendors to deliver on the smart city opportunity are those that handle big, complex and distributed operations.

It’s hard to argue against the assertion that Hitachi’s own experience managing its business stands it in good stead to create a compelling smart city offering. Hitachi as an entity has a similar level of complexity as a city, and having spent time looking at the way Hitachi brings together its varous different business units and gathers intelligence across all of them, I am confident it can successfully productize this knowledge for sale to others.