25% off SanDisk Ultra 256GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter - Deal Alert

Capture life at its fullest with the breakthrough capacity of this 256GB microSD card from SanDisk. 256GB means that you never have to worry about what to delete. It’s enough capacity to hold up to 24 hours of Full HD video. You can transfer up to 1,200 photos a minute when you’re ready to archive. Built to perform in harsh conditions, SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Cards are waterproof, temperature-proof, shockproof, and X-ray proof. The 256GB microSD card is rated Class 10 for Full HD video recording performance and comes with an SD adapter and a 10-year limited warranty. The typical list price is currently discounted 25% from $200 down to $150. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "25% off SanDisk Ultra 256GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • SanDisk Ultra 256GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Card with Adapter (SDSQUNI-256G-GN6MA).

    $149.00 MSRP $199.99
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

