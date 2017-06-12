HPE, Hedvig announce hybrid cloud storage partnership

Storage service can offer AWS-like persistent storage on-premises

HPE, Hedvig announce hybrid cloud storage partnership
Credit: Shutterstock
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) has partnered with a software-defined storage startup to create a hybrid cloud storage platform customized for HPE servers. 

HPE and Hedvig, started by a former Amazon and Facebook engineer credited with creating the Cassandra database, announced that HPE will offer Hedvig’s software-defined storage with HPE’s Apollo 4200 servers to create a distributed storage platform.

+ Also on Network World: Software-defined storage: Users reveal the best (and worst) features +

The platform is available in 48- and 96-terabyte configurations. They are aimed at enterprises deploying private, hybrid and multi-data center clouds. Hedvig also said the combination supports private cloud storage for VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V and other hypervisors. The storage platform also supports hybrid cloud storage services running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. 

The Hedvig software-defined storage technology merges disparate tiers of storage and unifies block, file and object interfaces in a single API-driven platform. The company said its software-defined approach is geared toward data-intensive cloud workloads. 

An AWS-like environment on-premises

Hedvig cited the example of one large retailer that is looking to pair Hedvig software with HPE Moonshot servers to create a self-service “developer cloud.” Their goal is to create an AWS-like environment on-premises, where developers can go in and request storage when and as needed.

So, HPE and Hedvig allow the firm to build a solution that’s the equivalent of AWS EBS, EFS and S3. Running it on-premises solves performance and security issues of the cloud, while giving the developers the benefits of the AWS elastic cloud.

Because Hedvig offers persistent storage services, it’s also seen as key to support container infrastructure by offering stateful container storage for Docker, as well as microservices and DevOps. 

Hedvig is not unknown to HP. Hewlett Packard’s Pathfinder investment arm contributed to Hedvig’s most recent funding round in March. All told, the company has raised $52 million in venture funding. 

The software-defined storage platform is initially available beginning now on Apollo 4200 servers, with availability on HPE Apollo 4500, ProLiant and Project Moonshot servers to follow. Pricing starts at $115 per terabyte of storage per year, plus associated HPE hardware costs.

Andy Patrizio is a freelance journalist based in southern California who has covered the computer industry for 20 years and has built every x86 PC he’s ever owned, laptops not included.

