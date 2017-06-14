$71 Off Samsung Chromebook Plus Convertible Touch Laptop - Deal Alert

The Samsung Chromebook Plus adapts to whatever you’re doing. Use it like a laptop to reply to emails or to work on a paper. When you need a break, flip the screen so you can play games or catch up on your latest book. Make your ideas personal and your notes clear with the built-in pen. Whether you’re doodling, sketching, or personalizing a photo, the built-in pen will help you get every detail just right. You can even use the pen to take a screenshot, magnify, or unlock the screen. The sleek metal body of the Samsung Chromebook Plus is comfortable to carry as a tablet and easy to fit in your bag while you’re on the go. Samsung's Chromebook Plus has 4GB of RAM, a 32GB hard drive, and a quad HD 12.3” screen (2400 x 1600). Its typical list price has been reduced by a generous $71 to $378.74. See this deal on Amazon.

