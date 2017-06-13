Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
47% off Etekcity Wireless Dimmable Color LED Desk Lamp - Deal Alert

desk lamp
Credit: Amazon

With simple touch control, the Etekcity living color lamp can be adjusted to provide the perfect lighting. The white LED lamp provides up to 3 adjustable brightness levels for your reading and studying convenience. The base can be illuminated in virtually any hue with simple color spectrum touch and drag control. Turn on only the base of the lamp to use it as a soft and soothing night light. Whether used for studying, reading, or relaxing, the living color lamp will provide high-quality LED illumination that champions energy efficiency for lower usage and costs. The bright LED lighting also minimizes eye fatigue, allowing you to finish the task at hand without getting a migraine. The Etekcity LED lamp is a #1 best-seller on Amazon with 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 500 people (read reviews). The typical list price of $29.99 has been reduced 47% to just $15.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "47% off Etekcity Wireless Dimmable Color LED Desk Lamp - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

