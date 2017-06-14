For a truly distinct flavor, smokers offer you a wealth of custom cooking options. Simply choosing a different type of wood chip can vastly alter the flavor of whatever food you’ve placed on the grates. This Dyna-Glo smoker offers you not only these delicious benefits but those associated with using charcoal as your fuel source as well. This product’s vertical design includes six height-adjustable cooking grates and 1,176 inches of cooking space. The offset functionality of this smoker is designed to keep direct heat away from the food, helping to prevent food on the bottom racks from cooking too fast. The heavy-duty steel body construction features a high-temp, powder-coat finish that ensures a long life, while the smoker’s charcoal and wood chip tray is made with heavy gauged, porcelain-enameled steel for hours of maintenance-free cooking. It averages 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 600 people (read reviews). The list price of the smoker is currently reduced 43% to a very reasonable $124.44. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "43% off Dyna-Glo DGO1176BDC-D Vertical Offset Charcoal Smoker - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.