50% off Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 4 and XBox One - Deal Alert

When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other. Explore the stunning world of Los Santos and Blaine County in the ultimate Grand Theft Auto V experience, featuring a range of technical upgrades and enhancements for new and returning players. The list price of this highly rated game has been reduced 50% to just $29.99. See it on Amazon.

This story, "50% off Grand Theft Auto V for PlayStation 4 and XBox One - Deal Alert" was originally published by GameStar.

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

