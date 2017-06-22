Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Amazon Prime Gets You 50% off Razer Wildcat Controller for Xbox One, Windows 10 PC - Deal Alert

GameStar |

xbox controller
Credit: Amazon

The Razer Wildcat controller is compatible with both Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. An elite level controller developed for tournament play with feedback from the best eSports athletes, it features four additional fully-programmable buttons for a personalized layout, a well thought out ergonomic shape and weight, reduced trigger travel distance for rapid fire, and much more. If you're an Amazon Prime member, the typical list price has been reduced generously to just $74.99. If you're not a Prime member but still want this deal, Amazon's 30 day Prime free trial (signup page here) is quick to activate and gets you all of the same benefits with no financial commitment required (unless you decide to keep it). See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "Amazon Prime Gets You 50% off Razer Wildcat Controller for Xbox One, Windows 10 PC - Deal Alert" was originally published by GameStar.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Razer Wildcat - eSports Customizable Premium Controller for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC - 4 Programmable Buttons

    $74.99 MSRP $149.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Amazon Prime Free 30 Day Trial Membership

    $0.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like