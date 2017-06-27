10 Most important open source networking projects

There’s an open source insurgence happening in the networking industry.

Increasing demands on the network to scale to unprecedented levels and at the same time become more customized to specific use cases has led to the emergence of open source projects to support them.

In many cases networking vendors are using these open source projects as the basis for enterprise networking products. In other cases, they are the core underlying technology for some of the largest networks in the world.

Here are 10 of the most important open source projects in the networking industry.