This solar charger from Anker delivers the fastest possible charge up to 2.1 amps under direct sunlight. 15 watt SunPower solar array is provides enough power to charge two devices simultaneously. Industrial-strength PET polymer faced solar panels are sewn into a rugged polyester canvas for weather-resistant outdoor durability. Clip it to your backpack, or attach to your tent or a tree. The charger currently averages 4.3 out of 5 stars from over 340 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its typical list price of $79.99 has been reduced 48% to $41.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "48% off Anker 15W Dual USB Solar Charger - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.