67% off BioShock: The Collection for PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert

Return to the cities of Rapture and Columbia and experience the award-winning BioShock franchise like never before. BioShock: The Collection retells the epic journeys of the BioShock universe beautifully remastered in 1080p. BioShock: The Collection contains all single-player content from BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, all single-player add-on content, the 'Columbia’s Finest' pack, and Director’s Commentary: Imagining BioShock, featuring Ken Levine and Shawn Robertson. The list price for the PlayStation 4 version has been reduced 67% to just $19.99. XBox One and PC versions have been discounted as well. See this deal on Amazon.

