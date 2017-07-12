Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

67% off BioShock: The Collection for PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert

GameStar |

bioshock collection
Credit: Amazon

Return to the cities of Rapture and Columbia and experience the award-winning BioShock franchise like never before. BioShock: The Collection retells the epic journeys of the BioShock universe beautifully remastered in 1080p. BioShock: The Collection contains all single-player content from BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, all single-player add-on content, the 'Columbia’s Finest' pack, and Director’s Commentary: Imagining BioShock, featuring Ken Levine and Shawn Robertson. The list price for the PlayStation 4 version has been reduced 67% to just $19.99. XBox One and PC versions have been discounted as well. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "67% off BioShock: The Collection for PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert" was originally published by GameStar.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • BioShock: The Collection - PlayStation 4

    $19.99 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like