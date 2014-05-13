Got $1,500? Google selling Glass 'Explorer' edition to anyone in the US

Google, clearly sensing a market, is opening sales of its Glass head-mounted computer to anyone with the money.

Google said Tuesday it would let anyone in the U.S. buy the beta "Explorer" version of Glass for US$1,500 as long as there is stock on hand.

Previously, developers and other early adopters had to apply to become "Explorers," or be chosen by Google, to get their hands on one of the early stage units. But last month the company opened a one-day sale of Glass to the general public, which ended in a sellout, according to Google.

"We learned a lot when we opened our site a few weeks ago, so we've decided to move to a more open beta," the company said Tuesday in a post on Google+.

Google has also been working to get Glass into more professional settings, such as health care facilities and zoos.

Google is still in its Explorer phase for Glass, which means the device is in beta testing and its hardware and software is being refined. But many people would surely be interested in trying it out. Google hopes to get feedback from these early users, who may also help by writing their own apps for the device, ahead of a wider consumer release.

On the website for the Glass Explorer edition, users can choose from several colors and frames, as well as clip-on shades.

Despite its rising profile, Glass still faces some hurdles on the path to mainstream acceptance. Privacy advocates have questioned the device's video recording abilities, and some wearers in San Francisco have been ridiculed and attacked while wearing the product in public.

Zach Miners covers social networking, search and general technology news for IDG News Service. Follow Zach on Twitter at @zachminers. Zach's e-mail address is zach_miners@idg.com