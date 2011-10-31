CFEngine 3 Nova Unveiled

"We work hard at CFEngine to combine the best of an open source core model with carefully researched commercial features, to make a software architecture that actually solves the complex federation problems today's companies have — and in a way where the competition cannot touch us," CFEngine founder and CTO, Mark Burgess, tells NetworkWorld.

CFEngine AS is a European provider of IT automation software for sys admins, and CFEngine 3 Nova is a major new release for the company, which also announced the opening of its US headquarters in Silicon Valley. According to the company, Facebook, AT&T, Cisco, eBay, LinkedIn, AMD, the US Navy, are some of the organizations that use CFEngine configuration management solutions. Because the company's largest enterprise IT customers are based in North America, CFEngine AS decided to open a US headquarters.

Burgess says that CFEngine is efficient and cheaper to run than other solutions. “I call it the third wave of configuration management technology, after Alvin Toffler's characterization,” he says. “CFEngine partners are already making products derived from the core configuration engine, like Normation's Rudder project, for instance." (Toffler's Third Wave theory is the post-industrial society.) The solution can manage and automate large-scale IT infrastructure system scalability and performance, IT compliance, CMDB, application deployment, and desktop management, security, and more.

The new release includes a “Nova Mission Portal,” a graphical user interface for policy setting and monitoring, which can also produce policy reports, and native support for Windows is now included. The company says that CFEngine 3 Nova also simplifies the implementation and compliance of commercial and government IT regulations, such as PCI-DSS, SOX 404, STIGs, and accepted industry best practices.