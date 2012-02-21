Apache Announces Apache HTTP Server v2.4

"This release delivers a host of evolutionary enhancements throughout the server that our users, administrators, and developers will welcome," Eric Covener, Vice President of the Apache HTTP Server Project, says in the announcement. "We've added many new modules in this release, as well as broadened the capability and flexibility of existing features."

The Apache Software Foundation is celebrating the 17th anniversary of the Apache HTTP Server, which the organization says powers almost 400-million websites and that has been the most popular Web server on the Internet since 1996.

Enhancements in Apache HTTP Server v2.4 include improved performance with lower resource utilization, reduced memory usage, asynchronous I/O support, dynamic reverse proxy configuration, easier problem analysis, and more.

Released under the Apache License v2.0, the free Apache HTTP Server software is available on the project website.