Sony hires Steve Wozniak as technical consultant for Aaron Sorkin's Steve Jobs biopic

Not too long ago, it was reported that Sony had finally signed Aaron Sorkin to write a biopic on Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. An Academy Award winner known for his highly compelling storytelling and sharp dialogue, Sorkin is the genius behind such gems as A Few Good Men and The West Wing.

Notably, a film tangentially featuring technology isn't entirely new territory for Sorkin either. You might remember that Sorkin was the scribe behind the acclaimed The Social Network which highlighted the origins of Facebook, albeit in a sensationalized way according to some of the principles portrayed in the film.

That said, Sorkin will have a huge challenge on his hands trying to capture the complex character of Steve Jobs on the big screen. A more fundamental question is which aspects of Jobs' life will Sorkin even focus on. Since the late 70's, Jobs has been, for the most part, a major player in the tech industry, having helped contribute to a number of incredible tech revolutions, from the original Mac to the iPod and of course the iPhone.

To that end, the Chicago Tribune reports via Reuters:

Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin hasn't yet figured out how to put the life of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs on the silver screen, but he is certain it's not going to be a straightforward biography. Sorkin, who won an Oscar for his screenplay of Facebook film "The Social Network" and created TV drama "The West Wing", said on Thursday he would be looking for an element of tension or an obstacle in Job's life on which to hang the movie.

"I know so little about what I am going to write," Sorkin explained. "I know what I am not going to write. It can't be a straight ahead biography because it's very difficult to shake the cradle-to-grave structure of a biography."

And to help alleviate some of the technical aspects of Jobs' story, Reuters notes that Sony had hired on Steve Wozniak to be a technical advisor for Sorkin.

Sorkin indicated that he'll attack the Jobs story with full force beginning in June. If any of Sorkin's films are any indication, this should be a doozy.

And during last week's All Things D conference, Sorkin fleshed out some more details regarding the upcoming project, aptly pointing out that Jobs was so captivating a character that it'd be possible to make a multitude of movies about his lfie. With respect to the script, Sorkin explained - "I'm probably going to instead identify the point of friction that appeals to me and write about that."