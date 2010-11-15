TSHOOT Bull’s Eye Strategy #3

In this third of three TSHOOT exam (642-832) strategies, you’ll see what I consider to be the most powerful approach yet to tackling the TSHOOT exam. To recap, we’ve already discussed two strategies:

(1) Use Cisco’s Documentation

(2) Follow the Path

My third TSHOOT Bull’s Eye Strategy is…

(3) Abort!

By “Abort!” I’m referring to the “Abort” button in the trouble ticket simulation, which allows you to exit your current trouble ticket and go to another trouble ticket. Since all trouble tickets have the same base configuration, with only the misconfigured portions of the configs being different, you can use the “Abort” button to compare the same portion of a router’s config (e.g. the EIGRP configuration) in two trouble tickets. If the EIGRP configurations, as an example, are the same, the underlying issue probably lies elsewhere.

SPOILER ALERT!!!This video uses Cisco’s TSHOOT Exam Demo to illustrate the “Abort!” approach. So, you might want to try Cisco’s demo trouble tickets on your own before viewing the video.

I hope these strategies serve you well on the exam, as well as in the real world.