The second-annual “The Larry Awards” for Best Interop Products and Presentation

Last year I introduced “The Larry Awards” for the best product presentation at Interop. It was based on the premise that you had to have the product at Interop and the product had to be part of the presentation.

This year I am going to expand the awards to a few different categories listed below. My rules will remain the same: vendors still have to have the product at Interop and it still needs to be involved in the presentation. The product can be accessed remotely, but it's got to be there. (In other words, a PowerPoint presentation will not make it for consideration.) These awards will highlight all of the hard work vendors put into Interop Las Vegas.

I will be looking for winners as I make my way around the floor of Interop in Las Vegas going from booth to booth and listening to the presentations. At the end of Interop I will present the winners of each category with the award.

If you would like to make sure that I do not miss your booth and presentations, feel free to send me an email at TheLarryAwards@pluto-networks.net .

Here are the categories for The Larry Awards” for Best Interop Product and Presentation:

Cloud Networking

Collaboration, VOIP, Video, Unified Communications

Data Center, Storage, Infrastructure, Security, Virtualization

Network Management, Monitoring

Network Optimization

Cellular, Wireless, Mobility