Is VoWiFi Viable?

With the recent finalizing of the 802.11n standard for wireless LANs, we are getting an increasing number of questions from our clients about the options for using VoWLAN within their locations. Interest in WiFi-based voice usually falls into one or more of the following buckets: • As a general replacement for traditional desktop phones to save money on LAN infrastructure costs related to Power over Ethernet. • For special use cases such as hospitals or warehouse and factory locations where large user populations are mobile and aren’t tied to a desk. • To leverage VoWiFi for dual-mode mobile phones to reduce per-minute charges associated with cellular phone plans. It’s the last scenario that is generating the most excitement. The argument I most often hear is “our employees are increasingly using their cell phones as their primary communications device, especially the iPhone generation, so why even have a desktop phone at all?” Unfortunately, most organizations aren’t quite ready to make that leap. Deploying VoWiFi raises some significant concerns around engineering, support, and user demands. Supporting voice of WiFi requires careful engineering of the wireless network to ensure that there are no gaps. This isn’t a one-time project; rather it involves on-going monitoring to ensure that something as simple as rearranging of furniture doesn’t suddenly cut one part of an office from the wireless network. The last thing any company wants to deal with is a case where an employee wasn’t able to call for help because they were out of range of the nearest wireless access point. Related to engineering is the need to carefully monitor the wireless network to ensure high availability, and to quickly diagnose problems related to voice. This may require a substantial investment in monitoring and management tools. Finally we’ve found that many workers aren’t ready to give up their desktop phones. There is still a perception, rightfully so in many cases, that cell phone voice quality is inferior to wireless of any kind. Users also often fear the scenario of their wireless device’s battery failing during an important call. So what’s the best approach to deploying wireless voice? We find a combination of success stories. First, if you need wireless evaluate DECT-based solutions as well as VoWiFi. DECT is widely deployed, especially in Europe, and offers robust and reliable solutions. Second, consider voice early on in your 802.11n planning process. Don’t bolt voice on after the fact, but engineer voice support from day one. Finally, be aware of other options to reduce cell phone charges such as emerging Femtocell offerings, local towers, or flat-rate billing plans.

