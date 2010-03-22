Kylo TV app maker runs into problem with Hulu

This should have been a great week for Hillcrest Labs, maker of the Kylo Web browser for television sets. Kylo is presenting at DEMO in Palm Desert, Calif., but as the show began the company started experiencing problems streaming videos from Hulu.

"We are currently investigating why Hulu videos are not playing within the Kylo browser,” Hillcrest Labs CEO Dan Simpkins said in a statement e-mailed to reporters. “Prior to our formal launch, Hulu videos would play within the Kylo browser. Like Internet Explorer, Firefox or Safari, the Kylo browser is simply a Web browser, it's our sincere hope that Hulu isn't restricting access.”

The Hulu Web site is a computer-based alternative to watching shows on TV, but companies like Hillcrest are trying to break down the barriers between the computer screen and the TV screen. It will be interesting to see whether this is just a technical glitch of if it’s a sign that Web-based video services want to keep their content off television sets.

To learn more about Kylo and many other products being exhibited this week, check out our slideshow “25 awesome tech products at DEMO.”