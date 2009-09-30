Half of iPhone owners would drop AT&T like a bad habit

We knew already of the widespread dissatisfaction with AT&T among iPhone owners, of course, but there's something to be said for attaching reliable numbers to conventional wisdom.

According to a CFI Group Smartphone Satisfaction Study released this morning:

50 percent of iPhone customers would like to switch providers;

40 percent of iPhone users switched providers just to get the iPhone in the first place;

Satisfaction with AT&T is lower among those who were forced to switch than it is among those who did not have to switch (64 vs. 72 on the CFI scale).

iPhone customers are less satisfied with AT&T than are the carrier's other smartphone users (69 vs. 73).

Meanwhile, the iPhone remains more popular than cold beer at a picnic.