HP expands high performance computing infrastructure

HP on Monday launched new servers, storage, software and networking that include the HP ProLiant G6 blade along with ‘skinless’ server technology, optimized for Web 2.0, cloud and high-performance computing (HPC) environments. The HP ProLiant BL2x220c G6 blade server doubles density by putting two servers in the space of one. The Cluster Platform 3000SL delivers high performance per watt and per dollar and the HP ProLiant SL165z G6 reduces power consumption and costs. The SL165z uses HP's innovative ‘skinless’ system architecture built on a lightweight rail and tray design.

