Watch the SIP Gotchas

Two more “gotchas” for SIP trunking adoption: Lack of usable fax services and E-911. Fax over IP has always been the thorn in the side of VOIP. While standards such as the International Telecommunications Union T.38 enable fax over IP between IP enabled fax machines and PSTN gateways, support for fax has not yet materialized in the SIP trunking market. Even though fax volumes continue to decline, fax is still a key requirement for contracts. Companies often address fax over IP by deploying fax-to-email solutions for in-bound reception, or by using scanners, or fax machines connected to POTS lines for 0utbound faxing, the later resulting in additional cost and complexity.

IT executives tell us they face significant challenges in integrating SIP trunking with their E-911 architectures. Key issues include the inability for SIP trunking providers to pass location information to E-911 call routing services. Most SIP trunking providers are limited in their service areas, meaning that they can’t route E-911 calls to local emergency services offices out of their operating locations. IT architects often rely on local POTS lines for 911 access, as with fax, adding additional cost and complexity.

Make sure you discuss E-911 and fax options with your SIP trunking providers, paying special attention to interoperability requirements if you are already using a hosted E-911 service such as RedSky or Intrado.