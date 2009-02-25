Windows 7: maybe in September

Another report has surfaced today that Microsoft may have Windows 7 ready to ship as soon as the third quarter -- even as early as September. Bloomberg is offering a story today that quotes Ray Chen, president of Taipei-based Compal Electronics, an OEM laptop maker for Hewlett- Packard Co. and Acer Inc., as saying that Microsoft's current plan is to have Windows 7 ready in September or October.

The hope with a third-quarter release of the operating system is that it would spur sales of PCs for the holiday season. Third-quarter is also the classic time that enterprises refresh gear and barter for annual contracts, to make sure they spend their full allotment of budgeted money. This year, budgets are so tight, that even Windows 7 may not save the PC world, but enterprises hanging on to XP just might decide to give it a shot.