You really have to read this article:

Judge upholds efforts to compel individual to decrypt drive in child pornography case

The accused had sought Fifth Amendment protections against self-incrimination

http://www.computerworld.com/action/article.do?command=viewArticleBasic&articleId=9128920&intsrc=hm_list

No matter how bad you think this guy is or what he is hiding, at least he had the common sense to do what all of our big companies don't do. He used encryptions on this hard drive to make his data safe. He is going to become the poster boy for criminals who want to hide information now. Maybe our CIO's at all of our big companies could take note, try to secure things up.

Before anyone asks, my company is a partner with Checkpoint-PointSec to provide their software to companies for endpoint security and hard disk encryption. They are tops in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and a worldwide company.

No we did not sell this guy any software, we don't even know what software he used.

Is your hard drive encrypted and what about your USB stick, flash or PDA? You never know what someone might take.