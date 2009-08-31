NetApp unveils new virtualized storage software

NetApp today at VMworld announced several new products and enhancements to its products to support VMware vSphere 4 and VMware View.

Among the announcement are of a Virtual Storage Console, which is a plug-in module for VMware vCenter Server that lets storage administrators manage and monitor NetApp gear from within vSphere 4 environments. Also included in this announcement is SnapManager for Virtual Infrastructure, which automates policies for NetApp Snapshot and SnapMirror, and allowing customer to use one management tool for backup and recovery.

The company also introduced another vCenter plug-in, the Rapid Cloning Utility, which eases administrators' ability to create clones of virtual machines and datastores. When Rapid Cloning is used with FlexClone, a single virtual machine image can be replicated without requiring additional storage capacity. The company also lets customers use Rapid Cloning across iSCSI.

In addition to these announcements, NetApp also introduced new Virtualization Quick Start Bundles, designed to speed the deployment of virtual environments. The QuickStart bundles include NetApp gear and software and Cisco Nexus switches, as well as NetApp Professional Services.