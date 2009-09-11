Cisco, Juniper on tap for AT&T IP/MPLS "domain"

Ericsson announced this week that it was selected by AT&T as one of its "domain" suppliers, specifically for wireline access. AT&T domains are 8 to 15 areas within its service network where it will select two strategic vendors to provide infrastructure.

It's only a matter of time for Cisco and Juniper to be selected and announced for the carrier's IP/MPLS backbone, according to investment firm UBS, which issued an update this week on AT&T's domain selection strategy and process:

Given the large installed base at AT&T, we expect Cisco to be a Domain winner in

the IP/MPLS domain with (Alcatel-Lucent) and JNPR vying for the 2nd slot. With ALU likely

to win 3 other domains, and JNPR enhancing its positions with partners for

wireless backhaul and Evolved Packet Core, we think JNPR has an improved

chance of winning the 2nd slot.

UBS expects Alcatel-Lucent -- ALU -- to be the second vendor for wireline access as well, alongside Ericsson. Cisco, meanwhile, will also turn up in AT&T's Managed Devices domain along with Motorola, UBS believes.

The carrier's optical and core switching domain selections are awaiting the sale of two more Nortel business units, UBS reports. Fujitsu is already one supplier in optical and UBS believes Ciena will acquire Nortel assets to become the second optical domain supplier to AT&T.

ALU has already secured one position in core switching with the other likely to go to the acquirer of Nortel's voice business, the firm states.