Panasas on Tuesday announced results of a survey of 114 IT professional that found 48% of respondents were not satisfied with the performance levels of their applications. Another 67% said that a more scalable storage system was their No. 1 priority for application performance. The study also found that one of the greatest benefits of increased performance was improved customer service. Sixty-three percent of the respondents plan to invest in high performance storage over the next year.
Study asserts need for speed for HPC users
