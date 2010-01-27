The networks of iPad

Apple's much, much anticipated announcement of its iPad tablet computer Wednesday included some interesting information about how the device will access the Internet.

Many people have pointed out that the iPad looks a lot like a supersized iPod touch. Like the iPod touch, each model of the iPad will have Wi-Fi access – in this case, 802.11n – built in, and that’s a good thing. As an iPod touch user, I can vouch for the usefulness of the Wi-Fi.

However, as an iPod touch user, I can also say that there are times when I wish I had Internet access when no Wi-Fi network is around. Well, I can hear you asking, why don’t you get an iPhone and solve that problem? The answer is that I wouldn’t use the phone function or even the data capability enough to justify the monthly cost. (My cell phone is one of those prepaid plans, because I use it so little.) I prefer the iPod touch model – I pay once, and there are no recurring costs.

The Amazon Kindle has an interesting pricing model as well. Similarly, you pay once for the device, and then you forever have access, but in this case it is 3G cellular access. Amazon can justify this because you’re only going to use the wireless access for one purpose – to buy books – and that’s an infrequent and revenue-generating purpose.

The iPad can’t adopt the Kindle service pricing model because you’re going to end up using the iPad for a lot more than downloading books, even though that is one of the advertised and much-hyped functions of the new device.

The iPad has Wi-Fi-only models, like the iPod touch, but it also has a $130 option for 3G cellular capability via AT&T. There is a monthly charge, as well - $15 for 250MB per month, or $30 for unlimited data access – and there is no contract. In other words, it’s a prepaid plan, like I have for my cell phone.

So, the low monthly charges appeal to me. But I’d probably be less likely to lug the tablet around than I would my iPod touch. I would probably use an iPad (presuming I got one) around the house, where I have a Wi-Fi connection available. In short, I’d rather have the 3G plan for my iPod touch.

Anyway, it’s interesting to see more devices get access to 3G cellular networks, whether they be Kindles or iPads or whatever. This trend is only likely to continue, and will likely pull more people onto cellular networks in more ways.