Tool helps manage bulk file-transfers

Aspera, which specializes in gear that accelerates bulk Internet file transfers, has added a management console to its client-server software package that is designed for businesses that use Aspera acceleration at multiple sites.

Aspera Console is used to monitor, automate and control file transfers between it servers and the client software that accompanies it, or between clients.

For example, the console can set up auto-distribution of a large file or many small files to multiple locations via a graphical user interface. Without the console, this distribution would have to be done manually via command-line interface, which could be time consuming if many sites are involved. The Aspera protocol is point-to-point, so transmissions from a single site cannot be broadcast.

Any Aspera node – consisting of Aspera Enterprise Server, Aspera Connect Server, Aspera faspex server or Aspera Point-to-Point – can be configured and managed by the console. It can display all transfers graphically, adjust bandwidth use and prioritize transfers. It also generates historical reports. A template enables automating transfers that must be made repeatedly.

Different sets of administrative rights can be created for different job needs.

For businesses with multiple sites equipped with Aspera gear, the console gives visibility into progress of transfers, bandwidth use and transfer speeds. Speeds can be changed on the fly as congestion points are determined via the console.

Console software is a separate application that can run on the same hardware, Aspera servers or on different machines. Aspera servers can run on standard hardware and supports secure authentication and AES 128 encryption of data as it is being transferred. The files can be left after it is transferred if that is what the customer wants.

Aspera's fast and secure protocol (fasp), the foundation of its technology, transfers files on the architectural model of an FTP server. But fasp overcomes the throttling back and slow rebuilding of TCP send rates to improve throughput on WAN connections.

Aspera has also released an upgrade to its faspex Server, which enables individuals and groups to collaborate and exchange data through a Web- and e-mail-based interface. Other upgrades with fastpex Server 1.5 include forwarding transferred data without having to upload it from the end machine. It also supports downloading an individual file while an upload is ongoing.

The upgraded platform sends e-mail notification when files are downloaded successfully and supports multiple administrators

Aspera Console costs $12,500, with price varying based on number of nodes and users. Aspera;s faspex Server 1.5 starts at $11,000.