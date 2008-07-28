Dragon Quest V racks up big launch sales in Japan

Square Enix's latest Dragon Quest remake racked up huge sales during its first week on sale in Japan and easily topped the weekly game ranking.

"Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride" sold 644,000 copies during the week of July 14 to 20, according to figures from Media Create. The figures are based on point-of-sales system data gathered by Media Create from hundreds of retailers in Japan.

That means the Nintendo DS game outsold second-ranked "Gundam Battle Universe" by more than three times. The PlayStation Portable title racked up sales of 138,000, Media Create said. Third-ranked "Persona 4" for the PlayStation 3 sold 41,000 copies and fourth ranked "Tears to Tiara" for the PlayStation 3 sold 34,000 copies. The top-ranked Wii game, "Wii Fit," came in fifth place with sales of 27,000, said Media Create.

"Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride" was originally released for Nintendo's Super Famicon console in Japan in 1992.