Zambia prioritizes science and technology education

The Zambian government has embarked on a program to prioritize science, technology and mathematics in schools.

The government has placed a high premium on these disciplines in order to propel the country's socioeconomic development, Minister of Education Prof. Geoffrey Lungwangwa said last week

To show its commitment, the Zambian government has started to build technical schools throughout the country, which will be equipped with computers, Lungwangwa said.

The government also intends to prioritize the science and technology education of female students to enable them to enter related programs at higher institutions of learning, he added.

The Ministry of Education is already integrating ICT into Zambia's education system. To promote science and technology education, Lungwangwa said the Zambian government is distributing computers in schools for educational purposes.