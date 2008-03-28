Report: Taiwan company in talks to make new iPhone

Hon Hai Precision Industry, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, is in talks with Apple to make the next generation iPhone, Dow Jones Newswires reported Friday, citing an unidentified Hon Hai official.

The Chinese-language Commercial Times carried a similar report Friday morning, calling the second-generation iPhone a 3G (third generation mobile telecommunications) handset. The Commercial Times cited unidentified "mobile phone industry sources" for its information.

Hon Hai representatives could not be reached, and did not return repeated calls.

Apple has said it expects to ship 10 million iPhones by the end of this year.