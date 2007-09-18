Office space expectations change with the times

Your IT department probably comprises many generations, from Millenials to Baby Boomers. Different age groups of employees have different expectations about what they want from their employers and how they wish to get their jobs done.

That in itself may not be news to you, but what’s interesting is that workplace furniture maker Steelcase suggests executives need to take the different generations of workers into account when designing workspaces. If your department is planning to relocate to another space in your building or new site, keep in mind the following insight regarding the changing needs of office employees.

Baby Boomers raised to put in long hours at work and demonstrate loyalty often expect to be rewarded not just with additional compensation and loftier titles, but a private or larger office. Workers in this group may do their best thinking when they’re in a quiet environment. And they may be seeking the status indicators such as wood desks and credenzas, leather upholstery and plush carpeting.

In contrast, the youngest workers just out of high school or college are used to collaborating through e-mail and instant messaging and social networks. They’ve never known a life without technology, which is good experience for IT workers.

Executives and those planning office space should focus on a combination of compact offices and open planning. Rather than occupy individual offices, people can move to spaces that reflect the nature of the work that needs to be done. In the case of IT, that might mean spending time in a server room or wiring closet when necessary, getting out and about to users, and working at other times in conference rooms or areas that encourage collaboration.

As workers are increasingly mobile, the concept of hoteling with open floor plans and docking station locations for staffers to touch down when they’re in the office is important.

Regardless of the generation, offices need to facilitate spontaneous collaboration where workers roll a chair over to someone's desk as well as formalized meetings.

“Office space that makes workers feel valued, inspired and part of an affinity group can help retain and recruit, as well as encourage creativity and productivity, says Kelly Sterk, workplace research manager for office manufacturer Allsteel. “The arrangement of furniture and workspaces must allow for and support collaboration between the generations.”