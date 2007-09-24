Chinese retailer Gome to sell Dell computers

Chinese electronics retailer Gome Electrical Appliances Group will soon start selling Dell Inc. computers at its chain of stores across China.

While Dell has struck retail agreements in the U.S., the U.K. and Japan, the deal with Gome is the first in China. The electronics retailer is one of China's biggest, with a network of nearly 1,000 stores in more than 200 cities. Starting in October, 50 of those stores will carry Dell laptops, such as the XPS M1330 and Inspiron 1420, and desktops, including the XPS 720, Dimension 7200, and Inspiron 530, the PC maker said in a blog post (in Chinese).

In the months ahead, the number of Gome stores carrying Dell's computers will increase, it said.

Dell's sales in China have traditionally been strongest in the country's major cities, and among corporate customers. But the company has recently looked to expand its reach, and tap new markets inside the country The deal with Gome will help expand the company's reach, particularly in consumer sales. The Gome deal will also expand Dell's presence in China's smaller cities, where PC sales are growing the fastest.

However, Dell's PCs won't be the only brand of computers on Gome's shelves. The retailer also sells PCs from other vendors, including Hewlett-Packard Co., Sony Corp. and Lenovo Group Ltd.