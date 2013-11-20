From the 2110 to the Lumia 1020, Nokia's most iconic phones

Nokia may have lost the smartphone battle, but the company went out with a bang. It's the cheap Lumia 520 that has helped increase sales, but the Lumia 1020 and its 41-megapixel sensor have helped raise the profile of the Lumia family and Windows Phone.



"This is probably the phone people will remember as the last iconic product from Nokia before it becomes part of Microsoft. I'd argue it has also contributed to the recent uptick in Nokia's market share, albeit as a 'halo' product that helped sales of cheaper Lumia devices in the range," Wood said.