Low-cost router introduced; Nortel Ethernet switch tested against Cisco, HP switches

Latest LAN news.

Low-cost router introduced, 06/28/07: ImageStream Internet Solutions this week introduced a low-cost access router, one that can be rack-mounted and can support more ports than previous models.

Nortel Ethernet switch tested against Cisco, HP switches, 06/26/07: NetXen this week said it has integrated its 10 Gigabit Ethernet adapters supporting Windows and Linux offload with HP's ProLiant servers.

MobileAccess wireless-distribution system upgraded for simpler WLAN deployment, 06/25/07: MobileAccess modifies its multiwireless-distribution system for simpler WLAN deployment.