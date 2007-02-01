Verizon Wireless turns up Rev. A

Verizon Wireless this week said it is launching its next-generation high-speed wireless broadband network in select cities throughout the country.

The carrier is turning up Evolution Data Optimized (EV-DO) Revision A (Rev. A) technology in greater Boston, Richmond and Hampton Roads, Va., greater Chicago, and Salt Lake City and other cities in Utah, as well as in Verizon Wireless coverage areas in Florida. Rev. A – and its predecessor EV-DO Rev. 0 technology -- lets users upload files five to six times faster than Verizon Wireless’ current-generation NationalAccess service, which is based on Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) 1xRTT technology.

The company’s existing EV-DO-based BroadbandAccess service is available in 242 metropolitan areas and 180 airports nationwide.

BroadbandAccess customers can expect average download speeds of 450K to 800Kbps and average upload speeds of 300K to 400Kbps. Those translate to downloading a 1MB e-mail attachment in less than 15 seconds and uploading a file of the same size in less than 25 seconds, Verizon Wireless says.

By comparison, Sprint Nextel launched Rev A last fall and now offers Rev A service in 24 markets – including Boston, Salt Lake City and southeastern Florida -- covering more than 95 million people. Sprint also claims average upload speeds of 350K to 500Kbps and download speeds of 600Kbps to 1.4Mbps.

Verizon Wireless also unveiled a USB720 wireless modem, available this week, which lets users connect notebooks, desktops and handhelds via an industry-standard USB interface. The USB720 joins the existing Sierra Wireless AirCard 595 PC Card from Verizon Wireless which fits into a PC Card slot in a laptop or notebook computer.

Customers with a Verizon Wireless voice plan of $39.99 per month or more can add BroadbandAccess with the new Rev. A speeds for an additional $59.99 per month. BroadbandAccess is available to customers without a voice plan for $79.99 per month.

The USB720 is $149.99 with a two-year contract, or $199.99 with a one-year contract.