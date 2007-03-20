Bandspeed improves its controller-free wireless LAN

Bandspeed has added a battery of management and security improvements to its OEM line of Wi-Fi chipsets and software.

The changes, dubbed Virtual Controller, include a redesigned GUI for network management with a set of wizards to simplify a range of tasks' the ability to block connections to rogue access points; load-balancing traffic over nearby access points; and larger networks with as many as 25 Bandspeed AirMaestro access points instead of five.

The goal is to make it simpler to deploy, manage and secure Bandspeed-based wireless networks. The company’s chipset and software are destined for wireless LAN (WLAN) products aimed at small and midsize businesses (SMB), branch offices and the like, where IT expertise is minimal and minimizing capital and support spending is critical.

The combination of silicon and software lets the access points handle many of the functions normally done by a centralized WLAN controller. The Bandspeed processor includes a three-channel Media Access Control layer and baseband, in effect creating three 802.11a/b/g radios on each access point. Two are used for WLAN data or voice services on 11b/g and 11a radio bands, the third acts as a built-in radio frequency monitor or sensor to detect intrusions and interference.

Japan-based network equipment vendor Planex Communications is using the Bandspeed chipset with Virtual Controller in its line of WLAN access points, being demonstrated at the Cebit technology show through March 21 in Germany. At the Planex booth, the company's Wi-Fi VoIP mobile phones are making use of the Bandspeed-based access point for connectivity.

Many WLAN gear vendors, such Aruba Networks, Cisco and Trapeze Networks, use rival chipsets from Atheros and Broadcom, and rely on one or more often expensive centralized controllers (or "wireless switches") to secure and manage their thin access points. Some enterprises deploy a separate set of wireless sensors or monitors to detect wireless intrusions. With Bandspeed, all these functions are inherent in the access point.

The new management interface lets administrators manage and monitor -- remotely if needed -- an entire AirMaestro network. New features let the administrator see multiple views of the network, including a graphical RF analysis at each access point. The new wizards make configuring and deploying access points simpler and faster.

For the first time, an AirMaestro WLAN can block enterprise clients from connecting to a rogue access point, a capability that's been offered for some time by several rivals.

In addition to load-balancing, the access points also now do fast hand-offs from one device to another when a wireless client is moving, such as a Wi-Fi phone user. The access points track changes in signal strength with the moving client and select an optimal moment to switch the association to a new access point, without having to reset security or configuration settings. This is usually handled by a wireless controller.

Being able to deploy as many as 25 access points in a single network should meet the needs of most SMBs without incurring controller costs. All of Bandspeed’s rivals have smaller, lower-priced controller models aimed at branch office and SMB markets. But costs still can be prohibitive if hundreds of such boxes have to be bought, deployed and managed, Bandspeed executives say.

The new software also creates as many as 16 Basic Service Set Identifiers on each access point, each of which can be assigned to a separate virtual LAN (VLAN). This lets a customer create a VLAN for, say, segregated guest Internet access or VoIP traffic.

The AirMaestro chipset and the company’s original software, called AirMaestro Light Edition, is priced $30 to $35 in high volumes. With the new Virtual Controller software, the price increases to $80 to $85.