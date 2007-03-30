Telecom stocks up slightly post Networx award, even for Sprint

Although Sprint Nextel was shut out by the GSA when it announced the awarding of its Networx Universal contract early Thursday, the carrier’s stock price didn’t take a nose dive.

Sprint was the only incumbent service provider for both the FTS 2000 and the FTS 2001 federal government telecommunications contracts, but that didn’t help it win a share of the government’s 10-year, $20 billion contract. The GSA would not comment on why Sprint was left out.

Sprint’s stock price rose 2.25% Thursday to close at $19.

AT&T, Verizon Business and Qwest were the big winners of the U.S. federal government's 10-year, $20 billion telecommunications contract, which is the largest of its kind in the world. All three carriers' stock prices also rose by close of day Thursday. AT&T’s stock was down slightly most of the afternoon, but rose .56% toward the end of the day, closing at $39.56. Qwest’s stock climbed 1.13%, closing at $8.95. Verizon's increased by .91% to $37.57.

Sprint is hoping it’s granted a share of the government’s Networx Enterprise contract, which is expected to be awarded in May.