University taps ITIL to build open source CMDB

Faced with an overhaul to its IT service management strategy, the IT team at Brigham Young University decided to start at the bottom.

"We needed to build a better foundation for our IT departments," says Neil Jon Harrington, director of data-center facilities operations for the Office of IT at BYU.

In 2002 BYU built a new data center, and in 2003, the Provo, Utah, university merged operations teams with its parent organization, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS). The convergence of the two organizations promised to maximize resources among the like-minded groups, but also posed a challenge to those heading up the initiative. The groups wanted to share data across the university campus and affiliated sites, but IT wasn't sure how to bring the disparate data stored on various systems together -- and then enable centralized and role-based access to the data from different locations.

"It's important for the organizations to share information, but when you are faced with everything from Microsoft Access to spreadsheets to Post-It notes and napkins as part of your information management system, the idea of finding a common method seems daunting," Harrington says.

One staff member had worked with the IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) in a previous position and pointed Harrington to the best-practices framework as a place to start solving their data management and sharing problem.

"I was negative going into ITIL because in my experience, I had yet to see anything good come out of something so seemingly bureaucratic. It looked to me like a big fat book of red tape," Harrington says. "I can't say it was my personal decision, but it was very sensible, reasonable and covered many aspects of what we needed to do. And I was very pleasantly surprised and am still quite satisfied with that choice."

How ITIL fit

Specifically, Harrington found ITIL's best practices around incident, problem, change and configuration management would address the issue of how to make two operations teams act as one.

BYU has some 32,000 students and 8,000 full-time employees. LDS has 12 million members, some of whom tap the organization's Web site, which also falls under Harrington's management. Harrington oversees Windows and Macintosh desktops, as well as a mix of 1,500 Linux, HP-UX and IBM AIX servers within the data center. The two organizations continue to maintain separate engineering teams, but Harrington believed a common database of configuration items and IT assets would be the best start to a larger ITIL implementation.

"The configuration management database [CMDB] would serve as the piece underpinning all of the ITIL processes," he says.

By definition, a CMDB serves as a repository for configuration data about IT assets including applications, operating systems, patches, hardware models, life-cycle costs and user connections. For Harrington, the CMDB represented a foundation for BYU's best-practices deployment. The two-step project involved establishing a baseline of items and assets to track, then attaching values to them and their attributes in the CMDB. Once established, Harrington says people would agree not to modify the database without appropriate change-approval processes.

"If the data in the CMDB is good and includes information that everyone agrees is important, then it will feed information to enable processes, such as incident management, to be resolved more quickly," he says. "We realized that was the first thing to work on, but we didn't have a budget to buy a tool to build one. Yet we have a lot of cheap student labor."

Working without a budget

With no funds to buy software to establish the CMDB, Harrington turned to open source.

Coupled with his in-house student labor, MySQL provided the features and technology Harrington says got his CMDB off the ground. He wanted to create a Web-based front end for the data repository, and believed an object-oriented approach would let him incorporate a hierarchy within the data.

"You can create classes and subclasses of hardware or software. Some attributes will be carried over or inherited into the class, but you can also add unique attributes and have more details in a subclass," he says. "We had to be pragmatic about the information we included because trying to consume too much would have resulted in failure."

Another key criterion Harrington required involved minimizing trips to the developer to add items to the CMDB. He wanted it to be intuitive enough that IT and business managers could update the data after the proper approval process.

"We wanted to make it an administration function that we could use to update data and to include as much text information in there to avoid needing a developer for every change," he says. "A good CMDB is resilient, robust and flexible."

After building the CMDB with MySQL, Harrington says he was able to update it later to Oracle because BYU had an unlimited site license for Oracle he had previously been unaware of. "That is one of the reasons you need a CMDB, to know what you actually have," he jokes.

Today Harrington reports BYU and LDS can tap the CMDB to troubleshoot problems, plan for capacity and enable other ITIL processes such as incident, problem and change management. The Configuration Asset and Inventory Management System (CAIMS) his team established also improved users' overall perception of IT, Harrington says.

"On a moment's notice I can list every server we have that touches credit card data, and people know they can trust that information," he says. "The biggest [hurdle] then and still is getting people to follow the process. But with results, I got a commitment from management, and then other groups such as engineering followed, and the data stays good."

Learn more about this topic