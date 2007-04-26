Mitel calls Inter-Tel to boost its size

IP communications company Mitel Networks Corp. plans to acquire Inter-Tel Inc. for US$732 million, the companies announced on Thursday.

While Mitel serves business customers of all sizes, the deal will create a company better positioned to target the growing demand for IP (Internet Protocol) communications products in the small and medium-size business sector, the companies said.

The move means that Mitel will shelve its IPO (initial public offering) because the combination will help it achieve the next step in its growth plans, Mitel said.

The combined private company will support the Mitel and Inter-Tel brands and should bring in about $800 million in annual revenue, twice that of the current Mitel.

Mitel designs, markets and sells a range of communications products including PBX (private branch exchange) systems, IP integrated communications products, network management software and telephones. Inter-Tel sells an array of similar products, also to large, medium-size and small businesses, including VOIP (voice over IP) platforms, managed communications services and converged IP PBX products.

The boards of both companies have approved the deal, but Inter-Tel stockholders and regulatory groups must also approve it. The companies expect the transaction to close in the third quarter.