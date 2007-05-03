The financial heartbeat

|Return to main storyPrevious slideNext slide
Sprint: We're No. 3Wagering on WiMax
|* Nextel merger accounts for big jump.
|Return to main storyPrevious slideNext slide
Cisco: Juggernaut rolls onHealthy results for network kingpin
|* Trailing twelve months. Fiscal year ends July 29.
|Return to main storyPrevious slideNext slide
Nortel: Back in the blackFirst profits since 1998
|Return to main storyPrevious slideNext slide
Juniper: Sticks to its knittingSteady growth, solid results
|* Includes huge write-down of goodwill.
|Return to main storyPrevious slideNext slide
3Com: Poised for a comebackFinancials finally show uptick
|* Trailing twelve months. Fiscal year ends May 31
|Return to main storyPrevious slideReturn to the beginning
Novell: Slippery slopeRevenues continues to erode
|* 2005 results included $448M legal settlement with Microsoft.