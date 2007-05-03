The financial heartbeat

How some of the big guns fared in 2006

Editor in Chief, Network World |

Sprint: We're No. 3
Wagering on WiMax
 20052006% Change
Revenue$28.8 Billion $41 Billion* 43%
Profit$1.6 Billion $1.3 Billion -17%
* Nextel merger accounts for big jump.
Cisco: Juggernaut rolls on
Healthy results for network kingpin
 20052006% Change
Revenue$25.9 Billion $31.8 Billion 23%
Profit$5.6 Billion $6.4 Billion 14%
* Trailing twelve months. Fiscal year ends July 29.
Nortel: Back in the black
First profits since 1998
 20052006% Change
Revenue$10.5 Billion $11.4 Billion 9%
Profit-$2.6 Billion $28 Million  
 
Juniper: Sticks to its knitting
Steady growth, solid results
 20052006% Change
Revenue$2.1 Billion $2.3 Billion 12%
Profit$354 Million -$997 Million*  
* Includes huge write-down of goodwill.
3Com: Poised for a comeback
Financials finally show uptick
 20052006% Change
Revenue$700 Million $1.1 Billion 52%
Profit$164 Million $364 Million 122%
* Trailing twelve months. Fiscal year ends May 31
Novell: Slippery slope
Revenues continues to erode
 20052006% Change
Revenue$1 Billion $967 Million -7%
Profit$373 Million $21 Million -94%
* 2005 results included $448M legal settlement with Microsoft.
John Dix helped launch Network World in 1986 after chronicling developments in networking and distributed processing first at IDC (1980-1984), then at Computerworld (1985-1986).

