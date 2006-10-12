Iomega ships disk-based small business backup

Iomega yesterday announced the availability of aremovable disk backup product that makes it easier for small businesses to protect data easier and faster.

Iomega yesterday announced the availability of a removable disk backup product that makes it easier for small businesses to protect data easier and faster.

The REV Loader 560 consists of an external autoloader that contains as many as eight 70GB REV disk drives for a total capacity of 560GB. It connects to the server it is backing up via a USB 2.0 interface.

The REV Loader 560 is meant to replace tape libraries and autoloaders, which are dogged by slow performance and media problems. It offers a 30M bytes/sec data transfer rate -- ten times the speed of many tape alternatives.

The loader can read and write older 35GB disk cartridges. Bundled with the loader is CA's BrightStor ARCserve Backup for Windows software. Password protection and encryption provide additional data security.

Iomega's REV Loader differs from Tandberg's RDX or Quantum's GoVault disk-based backup technologies in the cost of the disk cartridges and drive technology.

The Iomega REV Loader 560 desktop autoloader is $1,600. Iomega REV 70GB disks are available for $69 each or in four-packs for $250.