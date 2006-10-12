Vanco aims to make shopping for an MPLS network easier

Virtual Network Operator Vanco is taking its service offering to another level.

The U.K.-based service provider plans to launch NetDirect on Oct. 9, which is a portal that allows Vanco customers or any potential customer to go to Vanco’s NetDirect Web site to get a quote for worldwide data services.

There are 25 different MPLS providers that are part of Vanco’s network giving customers access to 7,000 points-of-presences, says Allen Timpany, CEO at the VNO. “That’s six or seven times bigger than AT&T’s [MPLS] network.”

While Vanco does not own any of the network assets, it is a VNO that allows customers to set-up a worldwide network from dozens of network operators, but customers only have to deal with Vanco.

The company has been developing its portal for about five years, Timpany says. It’s populated with network availability and pricing information from 100 service providers in 220 countries, he says.

In order to use NetDirect users need to register, but Timpany says there is no charge for that step. Users then put in the cities and type of service that they’re looking for. Vanco then presents them with five to six choices from as many providers in most larger cities. While rates are displayed, users will not be shown which carrier is the underlying service provider. Prior to purchase, users can get that information from Vanco.

Users also have the option, when starting the search process, to leave out certain providers if they so choose. For example if a potential Vanco customer does not want to use AT&T for whatever reason, they can put that criteria in before they begin their search.

“It’s a bit of a paradox in the telecommunications industry,” Timpany says. “They created the whole Internet and the dot-com revolution, but it’s the one area where you can’t do comparative pricing.” Users can shop for airline, hotel, electronics online and compare prices, but this is the first time users can do so when it comes to MPLS and Internet access services, he says.

NetDirect is for both large enterprise users as well as other carriers, Vanco says.