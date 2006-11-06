Latest LAN news.

What's the biggest, fastest LAN switch?, 11/06/06

This isn't a trick question, but one with a lot of tricky answers depending on how you define "big" and "fast." Ethernet switch vendors such as 3Com, Force10, Cisco, Extreme, Foundry and HP ProCurve constantly tussle with claims of the highest performance, density and latency. But keep in mind that what's available right now from such vendors is three-year-old technology, on average.

Are Cisco switches really so expensive?, 11/06/06

Cisco is the dominant LAN switch vendor, both in the amount of ports it ships worldwide, and its revenue for switch ports sold. One common industry assumption is that Cisco gear is high-priced, but worth the investment for the company's quality support and advanced features. Another assumption is that Cisco switches are just plain overpriced.

Will Wi-Fi kill wired Ethernet at the LAN edge?, 11/06/06

The line is blurring between wireless LAN and Ethernet switch gear that connects end users, as vendors such as Cisco, Nortel, 3Com and others have worked to link these products into a supposedly seamless access system.

LAN switching's most burning questions, 11/06/06

Asphalt and copper pipes might be boring, but without them, there's no highway system or running water. It's similar with LAN switching, a sometimes taken-for-granted technology without which there is no enterprise network. With this in mind, we take a close look at the state - and future - of LAN switching by addressing six burning questions.