NetFlash: Review of Windows Vista final code shows security needs admin attention

Who wins and who loses in Microsoft-Novell pact, spam that delivers a pink slip, telecom startups are in the money, and IBM delivers free management dashboard for virtual and physical resources. Listen now.

Review of Windows Vista final code shows security needs admin attention

Overall, we can’t say that we don’t like the Vista Ultimate code that was released to manufacturing by Microsoft on Wednesday and will subsequently be available for corporate volume customers by the end of the month. After all, from our testing we can confirm that it contains vastly improved graphics, offers very flexible installation options and gives administrators stronger control over the operating system's security settings. Click here for full results and ratings.

Verizon outages affected several states for two days

Verizon said it resolved a two-day problem in its Signaling System 7 network that affected calls coming to and from competitive local exchange carrier networks this week. Click here for more.

What's with all this spam?

Researchers and IT managers are confirming security vendors’ claims that spam levels have spiked in the past month - some say by as much as 80 % - and show no signs of decreasing. Click here for more.

Gartner: Consumers to lose $2.8 billion to phishers in 2006

Browser makers may have added new antiphishing features to their products in recent months, but the criminals are still gaining ground in their efforts to defraud U.S. consumers, according to the Gartner research firm. Click here for more.

From LinuxWorld.com:Dell: Windows refund yes, Windows refund policy no

When Dell issued a refund for the copy of Microsoft Windows bundled on a customer's laptop, it was neither a mistake nor a new policy, according to Dell spokesperson Anne Camden. Click here for more.

Cool Tools Video: Pimp your mouse

If you've got a tired, old two-button mouse with a rollerball on the bottom, it's time to upgrade. Keith features three great mice to get you back in style. Watch now

Buzzblog: Most schools still lack 'MySpace policies,' survey says

Despite daily headlines demonstrating the potential risks - as well as growing parental concern - most local school districts still have no policy governing in-school or after-hours use of social networking Web sites such as MySpace. That's according to survey results being released this morning by the National School Boards Association at its annual conference in Dallas. Click here for more.

