Check Point will reveal new road map

Check Point will reveal new road map, 01/16/07

Check Point this week will outline its strategy for the year, which includes new products and incorporating data security into its platforms.

Opinion: Tightening the screws on insider threat protection, 01/15/07

My company currently filters and monitors all incoming and outgoing corporate e-mail and has policies banning Web mail and instant messaging. What other controls do we need to protect against insider threats?

U.K. proposes sharing data among gov't agencies, 01/15/07

The U.K. government wants to relax data protection laws so it can share people's personal data across different government agencies, but critics are decrying the proposal as another move toward a "big brother" state.

May the Salesforce be with you, 01/13/07

Nay-sayers have leveled plenty of criticism at applications delivered over the Web. Mark Bloomquist is not hearing it.

